Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 128,562 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29.

