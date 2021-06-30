Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,538 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,407 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,287 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.