Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.04 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,393 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NNN. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

