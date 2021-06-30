Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.24 Million Holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 2.06% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKN opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

