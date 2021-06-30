Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $190.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Argus raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

