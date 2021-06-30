Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 31,368 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,368 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

