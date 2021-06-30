Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $645.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.21. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.16 and a 52 week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

