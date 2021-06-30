Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,922,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,550,000 after buying an additional 893,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

