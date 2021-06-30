Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LKQ stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

