Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,243 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $463.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $466.66.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

