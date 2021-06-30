Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,300 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 42,452 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

