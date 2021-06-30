Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,311 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after buying an additional 153,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $161.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

