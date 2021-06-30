Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,311 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $176.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.34. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.45 and a twelve month high of $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

