Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,700 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4,115.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Allegion by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $139.19 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

