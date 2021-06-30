Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 177,590 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 million, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

