Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,571 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $28,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

