Hamilton Capital LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hamilton Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.28. The company had a trading volume of 80,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The company has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

