Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.40. 137,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,575. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $279.15 and a one year high of $394.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

