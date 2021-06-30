Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Hanger alerts:

Hanger stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. Hanger has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanger will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hanger during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hanger during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hanger by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.