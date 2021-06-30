Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €169.57 ($199.50).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HNR1 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €143.45 ($168.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €146.69. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

