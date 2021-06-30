Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 588.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.
HDIUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.
OTCMKTS HDIUF traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. 445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $30.73.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.