Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 588.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

HDIUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS HDIUF traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. 445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $30.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.3207 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

