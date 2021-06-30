Harmony (ONE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31.08 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $659.83 million and $31.08 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00094271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00656885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,087,640,406 coins and its circulating supply is 10,300,757,406 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

