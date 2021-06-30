Hartree Partners LP Makes New Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth $3,586,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,403,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at about $5,675,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $1,471,000.

GIGGU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 19,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,366. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

