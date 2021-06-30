Hartree Partners LP Takes Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTAAU traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

