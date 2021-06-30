Harvest Finance Price Reaches $54.65 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $54.65 or 0.00157268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $31.86 million and $717,783.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 619,404 coins and its circulating supply is 582,939 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.