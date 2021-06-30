Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Up to $40.23

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.23, but opened at $41.72. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 483 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a market cap of $774.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,040 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 97,201 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

