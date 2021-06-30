HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

