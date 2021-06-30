HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 708.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,629 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

