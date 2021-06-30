HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 6,259 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,797 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after acquiring an additional 664,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,448 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 17.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,965,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

