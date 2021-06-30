Head to Head Analysis: Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) versus Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anthem and Oscar Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anthem $121.87 billion 0.77 $4.57 billion $22.48 16.97 Oscar Health $462.80 million 9.81 -$406.83 million N/A N/A

Anthem has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anthem and Oscar Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anthem 0 2 14 0 2.88 Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Anthem currently has a consensus price target of $405.35, suggesting a potential upside of 6.24%. Oscar Health has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 72.75%. Given Oscar Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Anthem.

Profitability

This table compares Anthem and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anthem 3.78% 17.10% 6.49% Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Anthem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Anthem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anthem beats Oscar Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products. The company also provides a range of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, underwriting, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers an array of specialty and other insurance products and services, such as pharmacy benefits management, dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits, radiology benefit management, and analytics-driven personal health care. Further, the company provides services to the federal government in connection with the Federal Employee Program; and operates as a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. As of December 31, 2020, it served 43 million medical members through its affiliated health plans. The company was formerly known as WellPoint, Inc. and changed its name to Anthem, Inc. in December 2014. Anthem, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

