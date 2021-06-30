Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCAT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,427.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,997.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,010 shares of company stock worth $12,314,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

