Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 3,265 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 55.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,726 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.02 and a twelve month high of $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.28.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.