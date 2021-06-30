Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 3,692 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,873,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,982,000 after purchasing an additional 378,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Leidos by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after buying an additional 221,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

