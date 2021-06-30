Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

WWW opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

