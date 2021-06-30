Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 134.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com stock opened at $292.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.06. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $213.12 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.35.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

