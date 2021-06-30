Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $235,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

