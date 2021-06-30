Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 188 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chegg were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after acquiring an additional 626,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chegg by 109.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,854,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 431,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg stock opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.