Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 16,630 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after purchasing an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

Shares of DSGX opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.