Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lowered to C at TheStreet

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.