Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

HEINY opened at $61.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73. Heineken has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

