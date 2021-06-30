Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Up 17,400.0% in June

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 17,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 792,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 6.2% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 228,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLXA opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. Helix Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.