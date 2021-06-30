Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.90

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 16269020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $77,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

