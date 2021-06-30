Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $206,947,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,827 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HES stock opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

