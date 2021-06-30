Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of HXL opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.79. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

