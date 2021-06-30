High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider High Liner Foods Incorporated Buys 2,900 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,150.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.41 per share, with a total value of C$75,098.24.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$13.55 on Wednesday. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1 year low of C$5.26 and a 1 year high of C$14.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$453.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.41.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$308.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.00 million. Analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

