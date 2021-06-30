Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

KO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 178,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

