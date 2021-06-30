Highlander Capital Management LLC Invests $677,000 in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

