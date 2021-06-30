Highlander Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources accounts for approximately 1.7% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of CNX Resources worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after acquiring an additional 242,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 193,408 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 105,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

