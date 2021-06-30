Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 10 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 101.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Shopify by 31.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 8,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,421.38.

SHOP stock traded down $16.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,466.44. 44,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,748. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.22, a P/E/G ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,552.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,240.67.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.