Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 41.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 194,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.86. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

